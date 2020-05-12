The Clayton State University athletic department recently honored the best from the 2019-20 school year, celebrating the MVP of each of its teams.
Ten athletes from the NCAA Division II program were presented with the honor. The Lakers' award-winners are as follows:
• Kyla Ann Davis, cheerleading, senior
Davis, from Pooler, Ga., was not only a major influence on the cheerleading team, but on campus and within the athletics program as well, according to Clayton State administrators, who said she supported her fellow student-athletes and university with encouragement and admiration, demonstrating her strong leadership skills.
"Kyla has been an absolute joy to have in our department," Clayton State athletic director Ryan Erlacher said. "She is the epitome of a student leader. I have no doubt she will excel in every aspect of life. We appreciate everything she has done for Laker Athletics and we will certainly miss her."
• Chris Florence, men’s track and field, senior
Florence, a Newnan, Ga., native, performed well in an outdoor season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, earning Peach Belt Conference Men's Track Athlete of the Week honors on March 10 and winning the season-opening 200- and 400-meter races at the Savannah State Orange and Blue Meet.
He also had an impressive indoor season with all-region honors and an NCAA Division II provisional time in the 400.
"Chris is a great team captain, a strong competitor and very confident is his abilities," head men's track and field coach Chris Brown said. "He works very hard in the classroom and on the track. He always leads by example. Chris has made a huge improvement this year, opening his indoor and outdoor season with impressive personal records in the 400 and 200. One can only imagine what he was ready to unleash on the track had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, which cut the season short. I am sure he's probably putting in work right now or thinking about it — that's him. Thank you, Chris, for all your contributions to the team."
• Nia Elmore, women’s track and field, senior
Elmore’s big season featured a big effort at the Tiger Indoor Invitational in February, giving the program its first-ever win and giving Brown his first collegiate head coaching win.
The Hinesville, Ga., native broke 19 program records in her illustrious career, including a trifecta at Sewanee when she took out the 12-year-old, 55-meter mark on three consecutive runs on her way to first place in 7.16 seconds. In February, at the KMS Open in Birmingham, Ala., Elmore and teammates Jasmine Radford, Kayla Williams and Chaviya Jackson broke a decade-plus old record in the 800 relay in 1:47.41. She also ran on a record-breaking 1,600 relay (4:01.22) at the same meet.
"She has been such a great role model in the classroom demonstrating high academic performance and on the track with her record-breaking performances,” Brown said. “She works hard and you can count on her to give it her all. Nia knows what she wants and if she is unsure, she is going to question you to see if it makes sense. We are going to miss a great captain and a strong leader. All the best Nia and thank you for representing Clayton State University with Laker Pride.”
• Joseph Kim, men’s golf, senior
Kim, from Martinez, Ga., was an NCAA Division II PING All-Southeast Region and honorable mention All-American selection in a shortened season. He also picked up All-Peach Belt Conference honors and made the Peach Belt Team of Academic Distinction. He had three, top-10 finishes in 2019-20, including a co-medalist showing at the University of North Georgia Fall Invitational with a tournament and program record 15-under score of 201 (64-67-70).
"It was very easy to determine the MVP for the golf team this year," Clayton State head men's golf coach Hank Kim said. "Joseph broke many personal and school records by his great play. As captain of the team, he truly led by example. By working hard on the golf course and in the classroom, Joseph has proven himself to be every coach's dream. I am thrilled to be a part of all the success he has had this year."
• Kyle Kincey, men’s basketball, senior
Kincey closed out the season on a high note when he scored his 1,000th point against the University of North Georgia in the last game of the year. He finished his career with 1,006 points and sits eighth all-time in program history in points scored.
During the 2019-20 campaign, Kincey averaged a team-high 15.5 points with a season high of 27 against Lander. The Tallahassee, Fla., native also led the team in assists with 97 and steals with 48. He had a season-high 11 assists against USC Aiken on Feb. 22.
"Kyle led our team in scoring and was our team captain," Clayton State head men's basketball coach Jimmy Link said. "I am proud to have coached him for four years.”
• Taneria Wilson, women’s basketball, senior
Wilson made the 2019-20 NCAA Division II Southeast Regional Team, was the Peach Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and garnered All-PBC First-Team honors after averaging 16.3 points, 3.6 steals, 3.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds. She also was named PBC Player of the Week three times (Jan. 20, Feb. 17, Feb. 24).
Her season included a program-record 36 points, along with 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists, against rival Columbus State. She also tied the program record with 10 steals, along with a near-record 34 points, four assists and five rebounds, at Francis Marion.
The Fort Pierce, Fla., native was one of the top defensive players in the country, finishing in the top five in both total steals and steals per game. In the PBC, she led all players in both categories, as well as games played and games started. Her 474 points were second in the league.
"Words can't express how proud I am of this year's team," Clayton State head women's basketball coach Kaleena Coleman said. "But the consistent performances in practices and games of Taneria Wilson can't go unnoticed. This young lady had a different mindset this year and she emerged into the player I knew she could've been for two years. The best part was how she matured as a person and leader then it showed in her game. Neri is truly an example of hard work pays off in the end. That is why she's our MVP.”
• Ryan King, men’s soccer, senior
King, a Durham, England native, had a storybook season, shattering numerous records and setting program firsts along the way. His accomplishments were highlighted by a pair of All-American honors — NCAA Division II Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) First-Team All-American, becoming the first in the program's history, and second-team All-American honors by the United Soccer Coaches.
King had 17 goals and two assists for 36 points as a senior, tying for the Southeast Region lead in goals and ranking second in points. In the NCAA Division II national statistical rankings, he placed in the top 10 in four major categories and ranked third in goals per game (1.0), eighth in total goals and points per game (2.12) and 13th in total points. He was named to the first team of both the D2CCA and United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region squads. He was the fifth Laker to be chosen as the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year, was an All-PBC First-Team selection and was the league's Gold Ball Award honoree as the leading scorer.
"2019 saw the Clayton State men's soccer program return to the national limelight and enjoyed much success on and off the field, and a lot of that had to do with Ryan King," Clayton State head men's soccer coach Pete Petersen said. "The team voted him MVP and it's much deserved. There were many other fellas that stepped up in the 2019 campaign to make it a wonderful experience, but the goals that Ryan netted really propelled us. It didn't come easy, he worked very hard the last four years on his own, in the summers and winters, overcoming a severe injury, and he and the team were well rewarded. I am very proud of him."
• Janne Brouer, women’s soccer, senior
Brouer, from Aarhus, Denmark, earned All-Peach Belt Conference honors following an impressive 2019 campaign where she was the epitome of a defensive stalwart.
Over the course of the season, she played all 1,508 minutes in 16 games and led Clayton State's defense to 13 games of one goal allowed or fewer, including three shutouts. On top of her defense, she tied for team best with eight goals for 16 points, accomplishing that on just 12 shots on goal. She scored in the first four games of the year and was a key factor in the Lakers PBC Tournament Finals appearance.
"Janne's consistency throughout the season really showed the qualities she possessed as a player," Clayton State head women's soccer coach Fergal Forde said. "As captain of the team, her leadership was second to none and she drove the team forward when her role as a senior really needed to be called upon. Her performances in her natural position at center of defense were exceptional and she never shirked responsibility when asked to play in different positions in helping the team to get some vital game winning goals. Losing a senior of Janne's caliber is always hard, but we wish her all the best in the future and thank her for her fantastic contribution throughout a very exciting past season."
• Zach Czerniak, men’s cross country, junior
Czerniak was Clayton State’s top finisher in the last four races of the season and earned four, top-30 finishes. His best finish was eighth (in 29 minutes, 19.40 seconds) at the Clayton State Cross Country Challenge 8K.
Czerniak's best 8K time was achieved during the Bobcat Invitational when he finished 18th out of 97 runners with a time of 26:59.20. The Suwanee, Ga., native also led the team during the Peach Belt Conference Championships with a 35th-place finish out of 93 runners in 27:53.30.
"Zach had a strong second half to his cross country season as he finished four straight times as our No. 1," Clayton State head men's cross country coach Mike Mead said. "He had his best season in three years, running personal-best times for the 8K and 10K distances. If we had a comeback of the year award, Zach would receive that, too, with the season he had in 2019."
• Na'ilah Allen, women’s cross country, junior
Allen, a McDonough, Ga., native, competed in all seven meets this year, and led the team with four, top-25 finishes. Her season was highlighted with a top-10 performance at sixth overall at the Clayton State Cross Country Challenge 5K with a time of 21:00.97.
Allen's best 5K time came during the 14th Annual Foothills Invitational, where she finished 24th out of 179 participants with a time of 19:39.80.
"Na'ilah had a breakout cross country season in 2019," Mead said. "She led the team on and off the course. She was our No. 1 runner for all seven cross country meets that we competed in during the season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.