The Peach Belt Conference Board of Directors formally approved the men’s and women’s basketball schedules on Tuesday after the announcement of a 16-game league schedule in late October.
Clayton State will open its 2020-21 season on Wednesday, Jan. 6 and will play a Wednesday-Saturday format for the regular season.
The PBC is putting the final touches on its return-to-play protocols which establish testing requirements, facility and game operations and other concerns related to basketball, all keeping with the latest information from the NCAA Sport Science Institute, the CDC and all state and local health guidelines.
Clayton State stays in the Peach State for 14 of its 16 games and it makes two trips to South Carolina.
The Lakers open their season at home with UNC Pembroke before taking a pair of trips to Lander (Jan. 9) and Columbus State (Jan. 13).
A pair of home games against USC Aiken (Jan. 16) and Georgia Southwestern (Jan. 20) follows that stretch before road trips to Augusta (Jan. 23) and Young Harris (Jan. 27).
Clayton State returns home for one game with Flagler (Jan. 30) before games at Georgia College (Feb. 3) and Francis Marion (Feb. 6).
The Lakers close out their final six games with four at home and two on the road. North Georgia (Feb. 10), Columbus State (Feb. 13), Georgia College (Feb. 20) and Young Harris (Feb. 24) all make their way to Morrow while Clayton State plays at Georgia Southwestern (Feb. 17) and North Georgia (Feb. 27).
The top four teams in the PBC standings will advance to the PBC Tournament. Following guidelines from the NCAA, the tournament format has changed. Each game will now be played at the home of the higher seed throughout. Specific dates for the PBC Tournament will be announced at a later date.
The PBC will hold a women’s basketball preview day on Tuesday, Dec. 8, and a men’s basketball preview day on Wednesday, Dec. 9. The preview days will incorporate at team-by-team look at the upcoming season and will culminate in the releases of the preseason All-Conference team and coaches’ poll.
2020-21 Clayton State Basketball Schedule
Jan. 6 UNC Pembroke
Jan. 9 at Lander
Jan. 13 at Columbus State
Jan. 16 USC Aiken
Jan. 20 Georgia Southwestern
Jan. 23 at Augusta
Jan. 27 at Young Harris
Jan. 30 Flagler
Feb. 3 at Georgia College
Feb. 6 at Francis Marion
Feb. 10 North Georgia
Feb. 13 Columbus State
Feb. 17 at Georgia Southwestern
Feb. 20 Georgia College
Feb. 24 Young Harris
Feb. 27 at North Georgia
