The Clayton State University athletic department announced the cancellation of all 2020 summer sports camps due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Laker basketball and soccer camps were scheduled to begin in early June and continue through the month of July. Athletic officials said the safety and well-being of not only the camp participants, but everyone involved with camps, led to the difficult decision.
Questions regarding the canceled camps may be directed to individual camp coaches. Anyone interested can check www.claytonstatesports.com for additional camp information as it becomes available.
