Clayton State competes at Last Chance meet

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — The Clayton State University track and field teams concluded the 2022-23 season at the Lee University Last Chance Meet on Saturday.
The action for the Lakers started in the men's 400-meter dash as Titus Hand finished seventh with a final time of 48.05.
Nigel Roulhac, who also competed in the race, finished in 16th place with a time of 48.68 while Darryl Jefferson finished in 29th place with a time of 50.20.
The Lakers also saw Adriana Ameer race in the 400-meter hurdles. Ameer finished in sixth place with a time of 1:03.10.
In the men's 400-meter hurdles race, Jelani Ameer finished 21st with a final time of 59.22 seconds.
The Lakers concluded action on the track in the 4x400-meter relay as the team of Hand, Roulhac, Sancho Smith, and Jelani Ameer finished with a time of 3:14.40 and crossed the finish line in fourth place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.