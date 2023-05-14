Clayton State competes at Last Chance meet

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — The Clayton State University track and field teams concluded the 2022-23 season at the Lee University Last Chance Meet on Saturday.

The action for the Lakers started in the men's 400-meter dash as Titus Hand finished seventh with a final time of 48.05.

Nigel Roulhac, who also competed in the race, finished in 16th place with a time of 48.68 while Darryl Jefferson finished in 29th place with a time of 50.20.

The Lakers also saw Adriana Ameer race in the 400-meter hurdles. Ameer finished in sixth place with a time of 1:03.10.

In the men's 400-meter hurdles race, Jelani Ameer finished 21st with a final time of 59.22 seconds.

The Lakers concluded action on the track in the 4x400-meter relay as the team of Hand, Roulhac, Sancho Smith, and Jelani Ameer finished with a time of 3:14.40 and crossed the finish line in fourth place.