Clayton State’s cross country teams had impressive showings over the weekend at the Peach Belt XC Preview.
The Lakers placed third in the women’s division, and fifth in the men’s competition.
Na’ilah Allen lowered her 5K personal best by almost a minute and broke the 19-minute mark for the first time in her career to lead the CSU women. She was seventh overall in 18:40.
Teammate Stephanie Escobar, a Forest Park grad, was 20th in 20:19, more than a minute faster than her previous personal best. Kayla King (28th, 21:44), Elite Scholars grad Asia Love (31st, 21:43) and Sasha Knowles (32nd, 22:18) also contributed for the Lakers.
Morrow grad Courtland White led the Clayton State men with a 20th-place finish in a personal-best time of 28:02 on the 8K course. Teammates Zach Czerniak (21st, 28:18), Na’im Allen (26th, 28:47), Andre Thompson Jr. (27th, 29:00) and James Kilgore (37th, 31:36) also had solid finishes.
