The Clayton State athletic department earned the prestigious Peach Belt Conference President’s Academic Award following another impressive year in the classroom, the conference announced Thursday, June 3.
The President’s Academic Award is based on each institution’s GPA ratio that identifies which school’s student-athletes are performing most ahead of the curve in comparison to the student body. Institutions are not measured against one another, just student-athletes to their students.
“We are incredibly honored to repeat as the PBC President’s Academic Award winner and be recognized as one of the top academic programs in the conference,” Clayton State athletic director Ryan Erlacher said.
Clayton State first claimed the award at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season after the Lakers posted their first full academic year with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The 2020-21 season saw Clayton State student-athletes continue the run of Academic Excellence by posting their fifth and sixth consecutive semesters with a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
This academic year concluded with the department’s highest GPA for an academic year with a 3.131 grade point average.
“This was a true team effort, starting with the tremendous support we receive from our President, Dr. Tim Hynes,” Erlacher said. However, the bulk of the credit goes to our amazing student-athletes for their outstanding work and dedication in the classroom, especially during such a challenging year. We are extremely proud of their commitment to academic excellence and grateful for the way they represent the university.”
The Lakers join UNC Pembroke, Columbus State, Georgia Southwestern and former member Armstrong State as the only institutions to earn the award multiple times.
The Presidents' Academic Award is part of a larger conference program to highlight the accomplishments of PBC student-athletes in the classroom as well as on the field.
