Clayton State University earned its third straight Peach Belt Conference Presidents' Academic Award as the conference announced its season-ending major awards last week.

The University becomes the first PBC institution to win the award three consecutive times. The Lakers earned the award in 2018-19, 2020-21 and 2021-22. There was no award given after the 2019-20 season.

The award, which is presented by Barnes & Noble College, recognizes excellence in academics concerning all of an institution's student-athletes.

At the end of the academic school year, the Peach Belt Conference asked each of the league's 10 members to submit an average GPA for the undergraduate student body and a GPA for all student-athletes. These two numbers were used to determine each institutions' GPA ratio that identifies which school's athletes are performing most ahead of the curve in comparison to the student body. The schools are not measured against one another, just their athletes to their students.

Clayton State posted a student-athlete GPA of 3.087 this season and a ratio of 1.1103 to win the Presidents' Academic Award. Overall, nine of the 10 PBC members had student-athlete GPAs that were, on average, higher than the student body with nine schools averaging a student-athlete GPA above a 3.00.

The Presidents' Academic Award is part of a larger conference program to highlight the accomplishments of PBC student-athletes in the classroom as well as on the field.

Clayton State first claimed the award at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season after the Lakers posted their first full academic year with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The 2020-21 season saw Clayton State student-athletes continue the run of Academic Excellence by posting their fifth and sixth consecutive semesters with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Lakers added to their 3.0 streak this season with both the fall and spring semesters meeting the mark.

The Lakers join Columbus State, Georgia Southwestern and former members Armstrong State and UNC Pembroke as the only institutions to earn the award multiple times.