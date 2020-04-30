Clayton State senior Joseph Kim has been named to the 2020 NCAA Division II PING Honorable Mention All-America Team as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
This marks the first All-American honor for Joseph Kim and the first men's golfer to achieve this recognition under current head coach, Hank Kim.
"Our program is beyond excited for Joseph," Hank Kim said. "He had a great year and really developed into one of the top golfers in the country. He is a great captain and works extremely hard in the classroom and on the course. He's been a joy to coach, and I look forward to seeing all the great things he accomplishes next season."
Joseph Kim, fresh off his Division II PING All-Southeast Region honors, had a tremendous season, although shortened due to COVID-19. In addition to being selected to the PING All-Southeast Region Team, Kim earned Peach Belt Conference All-Conference honors and a spot on the PBC Team of Academic Distinction.
Kim earned three top-10 finishes during the shortened 2019-20 season. He placed tied for seventh at the Matt Dyas Invitational back in October and tied for fifth at the Hurricane Invitational in February.
Kim's season was highlighted by earning co-medalist honors at the UNG Fall Invitational. Kim shot a 64-67-70-201 to finish a tournament record 15-under par. He was the first Laker to earn an individual title since three-time NCAA Tournament qualifier and two-time PING! All-Southeast Region selection Keith Egan did so on March 7, 2017 at the Southern Tide Classic. That 15-under par performance was not just a UNG Fall Invitational record, but more importantly a program record for a 54-hole tournament. The previous best relative to par finish in team history came from the most prominent golfer to wear the Orange and Blue, that being PGA Tour veteran Will Wilcox. He shot an 11-under at the Matlock Invitational on February 17, 2009 and held the record ever since.
During the Hurricane Invitational this spring, Kim helped lead his team to a second-place finish and as the team tied a program record by shooting a 21-under in 54-holes. Individually, he shot a 5-under par over the final 18 holes to come in at 72-70-67-209. His final round score of 67 not only tied for the second lowest of the day, it was the second lowest of the tournament, trailing only 66's by second and third place finishers, respectively, Vincent Norrman (Round 2) and Saksit Jairak (Round 3) of Georgia Southwestern. It also equaled the best round shot by eventual champion Zach Zediker of No. 14/15 Delta State.
