The accolades continue to roll in for Clayton State men's golfer Joseph Kim.
The senior was named to the Division II PING All-Southeast Region Team, which was released by the Golf Coaches Association of America, and to the All-Peach Belt Conference second team.
"It is absolutely incredible to see the improvement Joseph has made during his time here at Clayton State," said head men's golf coach, Hank Kim. "I am happy that he has been able to see the results of all his hard work. I can't begin to tell you how proud I am of him."
Kim earned three top-10 finishes during the shortened 2019-20 season. He placed tied for seventh at the Matt Dyas Invitational in October and tied for fifth at the Hurricane Invitational in February. Kim's 2019-20 season was highlighted by earning co-medalist honors at the UNG Fall Invitational, where he shot rounds of 64, 67 and 70 to finish a tournament-record 15 under par. Kim finished second in the PBC with a 70.88 stroke average, second lowest in PBC history.
