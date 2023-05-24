Clayton State golfer named to CSC Academic All-District

MORROW — The College Sports Communicators recently announced its selections for the Academic All-District in the at-large category.
This category consists of sports such as golf, field hockey, water polo, etc.
Clayton State University men's golfer Augusto Oliva was the lone selection from this category.
Oliva is only one of 11 Peach Belt Conference (PBC) student-athletes that earned this distinction.
He is only the second Laker men's golfer in program history to earn CSC Academic All-District honors and the first since the 2004-05 season.
This season, Oliva competed in all 10 tournaments and recorded a scoring average of 73.4 strokes.
Also, he saw his lowest round of 69 come in second round of the UNG Mizuno Intercollegiate earlier in the fall.
In all, Oliva shot one round in the 60s and finished with a par or better score in eight rounds.
In his five-year career as a Laker, Oliva has cemented himself in the record books.
In the 2021-22 season, he shot a third-round 66 at the Kiawah Island Invitational which is good for the third best round in program history. In his career, Oliva is the all-time leader in birdies (323), rounds played (114), and counters (100).
He is also second with 40 rounds of par or better golf and fourth with a 73.54 scoring average.
