After a three-month long search, Clayton State director of athletics Ryan Erlacher announced the hiring of Griffin Warner to become the Lakers' next head athletic trainer.
Warner is a native of Warner Robins who holds a bachelor's degree in athletic training and a master's degree in kinesiology, both from the University of North Georgia.
"It was apparent right from the start that Griffin was a great fit for us," said Erlacher. "His excitement and enthusiasm for the position won us over. Our search committee and staff appreciated his approach to ensuring student-athletes would be well taken care of, his previous experience in the Peach Belt Conference was extremely appealing, and his desire to serve our entire department was refreshing. We look forward to seeing how Griffin will elevate our sports medicine department."
Warner comes to Clayton State after spending the past three years on the athletic training staff at fellow Peach Belt Conference member institution, Young Harris College. With the Mountain Lions, Warner served as the athletic trainer for men's and women's cross country and lacrosse and assisted in several other areas including insurance billing, injury management, supply inventory and rehabilitation of injuries.
"I am very excited to start in my new role as head athletic trainer at Clayton State University," said Warner. "I'm really looking forward to growing my professional career as an athletic trainer. I must give a huge thank you to Young Harris College for getting me to where I am today, especially Jared Sandler. It has been nothing but a pleasure to work under Jared for three years now. He has helped me transition from a graduate assistant to a full time assistant, and now to a head athletic trainer.
"I am humbled to thank Ryan Erlacher and the rest of the search committee at Clayton State for showing their confidence in me and choosing me for this amazing opportunity. Lastly, I'm looking forward to working alongside some really great head athletic trainers in the Peach Belt Conference."
