The Clayton State University Department of Athletics announced Thursday that the indoor track and field season has been canceled due to health and logistical challenges regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lakers will continue to train and prepare for the outdoor season. An outdoor schedule will be released once it is finalized.
“Although we are disappointed about having to cancel the indoor season this year, we are excited to shift our focus and efforts on our outdoor season” Clayton State athletic director Ryan Erlacher said. “Since last year’s schedule was cut short due to COVID-19, our student-athletes are more eager than ever to begin competing again. We’re looking forward to an exciting outdoor track & field season for the Lakers.”
As of January 10, only 19 indoor events have been completed nationwide since the beginning of the season. Comparing that to last year, 137 meets were completed during the same time.
“Knowing the fact that there are very few meets for us to compete in due to the venues shutting down for the season, it’s a bittersweet feeling,” head track & field coach Chris Brown said. “We wanted an indoor schedule because it’s part of our season, but because of COVID, we know certain things are out of our control. We’re excited for the outdoor season and just need to prepare and start getting ready for that.”
