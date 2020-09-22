Clayton State head men’s golf coach Hank Kim announced Tuesday his team’s fall schedule that includes only one tournament.
The Lakers will travel to Gainesville for the seventh annual University of North Georgia Fall Invitational, a two-day event on Oct. 26-27 at the Chattahoochee Golf Club, the oldest golf club in northeast Georgia.
“While we would like to be playing in a few more tournaments this fall, I’m excited to get the team out there to compete against some really solid programs,” Kim said. “These guys worked hard this past summer and have been putting in the work since returning to school. We’re looking to compete for the win and keep getting better for the spring season.”
Last season, senior Joseph Kim took co-medalist honors after shooting a 15-under par 201. In the opening round of the tournament, Kim tied the lowest round of the UNG Fall Invitational with an 8-under 64. The Lakers finished six shots off the lead for a second-place finish.
A total of 16 teams are expected to play in the tournament with seven coming from the Peach Belt Conference. Monday (Oct. 26) will consist of 36 holes of play with the final 18 holes coming on Tuesday (Oct. 27).
