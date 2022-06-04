Clayton State head men's basketball coach Vince Alexander recently announced the addition of four student-athletes to the program.

Alexander previously added two future Lakers with Bryce Weinmunson (Mandeville, La.) and Dudley Blackwell (Miami, Fla.) committing to Clayton State. Weinmunson will be making his collegiate debut while Blackwell is a transfer from Division I Iowa State.

Christian Chambers (Augusta), Pape Momar Cisse (Dakar, Senegal), Philip Pepple Jr. (Shoreline, Wash.) and Philip Schultheis (Peachtree City) are the latest players to join Laker Nation for the 2022-23 season.

Chambers, a 6-foot-2 guard, is a transfer from NCAA Division II Columbus State, where he averaged 10.7 points and was the 2020-21 Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year. He played high school basketball at Evans.

"We are very excited to have Christian join our family,” Alexander said. “We love everything about him. Christian is an outstanding young man with very high character and is a guard that can score on all three levels. We can't wait to get him on the court."

Cisse is a transfer from Division I North Alabama, where the 6-foot-10 post played in 28 games. The Dakar, Senegal native played high school basketball at Central Pointe Christian in Kissimmee, Fla.

"We are very excited to have Pape join our family,” Alexander said. “Pape will give us depth; he is able to stretch the floor and he should be a tremendous help on the glass and defending."

The 6-7 Pepple is a native of Shoreline, Wash., and is a transfer from Division I Idaho. He averaged 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 17.5 minutes last season.

"We are truly excited to have Philip join the Laker family,” Alexander said. “Philip brings a wealth of experience and maturity to our program and he will provide great depth inside. He will also provide scoring, rebounding and toughness, which we feel we need to compete in this league and nationally."

Schultheis played locally at Starr’s Mill, where he graduated this year. The 6-3 guard earned second-team all-region and second-team all-county honors as a senior.

"We are looking forward to having Philip join our Laker family,” Alexander said. “He is an outstanding young man who can really shoot the ball. He has a great attitude and work ethic, which we believe will lead to him having an outstanding career at Clayton State."