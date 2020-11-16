The Clayton State men’s cross country team wrapped its season up Saturday with a fifth-place finish in the Peach Belt Conference Championship.
Running at the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus, the conference championship featured 57 runners representing nine teams.
Augusta took the team title after placing six runners inside the top 10 and bested Flagler by 23 points. UNC Pembroke’s Joshua Chepkesir collected his third-straight individual title and set a conference meet record with a 23:41.
Morrow grad Courtland White led Clayton State with an 8K personal-best time of 27 minutes, 43.8 seconds and placed 21st. White also led the team on the same course in the Peach Belt XC Preview on Oct. 31.
The next three Lakers finished within 19 seconds of each other. Na’im Allen crossed the line in 29th and ran a 28:35.3 while Zach Czerniak finished 30th, eight seconds off Allen.
Andre’ Thompson Jr. placed 32nd with a 28:54.5. After missing Peach Belt XC Preview on Oct. 31, Darryl Jefferson completed the course in 30:33.2 and crossed the line in 41st while James Kilgore finished 47th with a 31:28.1.
