Clayton State men's golf earns PBC Sportsmanship Award

AUGUSTA — The Peach Belt Conference recently announced that the Clayton State men's golf team won the Spring Sportsmanship Award.

Hank Kim's squad becomes the first team sport in Clayton State University athletics program history to earn a Sportsmanship award from the conference office.

The men's golf led all Division II in community service engagement according to Helper Helper and helped the athletic department earn a No. 4 ranking in all Division II.

This season, the Lakers earned a trip to the 2023 NCAA Division II South/Southeast Regional for only the ninth time in the program's history. At that tournament, the Lakers finished seventh which is the best finish since 2008.

Also, Kim mentored a pair of golfers to all-conference honors and one golfer to PING All-Region honors.

The Lakers finished their 2022-23 season ranked 12th in the Golfstat poll and 11th in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches' Poll.