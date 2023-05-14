Clayton State men's golf ties for seventh in Regionals

DAVIE, Fla. — The No. 12 Clayton State University men's golf team concluded play in the 2023 NCAA Division II Men's Golf South/Southeast Regionals at Grande Oaks Golf Club on Saturday.

The Lakers finished tied for seventh place after shooting 1-over par as a team in the final round.

It was the best finish in a Regional for the Lakers since 2008 when the team finished fourth and advanced to the National Championship.

West Florida won the Regional by two strokes over Barry University.

Nova Southeastern and North Georgia followed behind by four and five strokes, respectively.

The Lakers were the second-best Peach Belt Conference (PBC) school in the standings.

As a team, the Lakers carded 172 pars — was tied for fourth best in the field, and knocked 40 birdies.

Clayton State then averaged 4.07 strokes on the par-four holes, which was good for third best in the 20-school field.

Leading the way for the Lakers in the final round was Daniel Medellin.

Medellin, who was one of two Lakers to shoot below-par rounds, finished the regional carding a 69 (-2) after rolling in a team-high four birdies.

Augusto Oliva then followed Medellin as he carded a final round 70 (-1) after making three birdies.

The Laker senior shot even on the front nine and one-under on the back.

Felipe Gomez and Nico Cabello followed close behind carding a 72 and a 74, respectively.

Gomez finished his round with 17 pars and one bogey while Cabello knocked in a pair of birdies.

Sam Hershoff rounded out the Laker golfers at the Regional Tournament as he finished shooting an 81 (+10). Sam wrote 10 pars in his scorecard.