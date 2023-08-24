AUGUSTA — The Peach Belt Conference selected the Clayton State University men's soccer team to win the conference title in men's soccer as the Preseason Coaches' poll was announced on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

In addition, four-time All-PBC mention Geo Rios and Vic Delgado Miller were voted as Preseason All-Conference selections.

This is the first time since the 2011 season that the Lakers were favored to win the Peach Belt Conference.

The Lakers are seeking their first conference championship since 2010 when they won the regular season crown.

This is the third straight season that Rios was voted as a Preseason All-Conference selection while Delgado Miller earned his second straight mention.

Rios, a native of Lawrenceville, returns for his fifth season after placing second in the nation with .79 assists a match and was fourth in total assists with 15.

Rios also added six goals on 51 shots.

Last season was full of accolades for Rios which includes getting D2CCA All-America, D2CCA Southeast Player of the Year, and PBC Offensive Player of the Year nods.

Rios also earned College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America and United Soccer Coaches Scholar Athlete All-America honors.

Rios is trying to be the first PBC men's soccer athlete to receive All-Conference honors for five years.

Delgado Miller, a native of Atlanta, returns for his junior season after knocking in six goals on 27 shots last year.

He also earned his first first-team All-PBC mention last season.

The Lakers open their 2023 season hosting the 15th Annual Laker Loch-In Tournament Thursday, Aug. 31 and Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Lakers open play on Thursday against Catawba before hosting Montevallo on Saturday. Both matches are slated to kickoff at 7 p.m. at Laker Field.