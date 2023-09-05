Clayton State men's soccer ranked 16th in national poll

MORROW — The United Soccer Coaches announced its first Coaches' Poll of the 2023 season Tuesday with the Clayton State men's team ranked 16th nationally.
The Lakers also find themselves in the second spot in the Southeast Region.
This is the first time the Lakers have been ranked in the top 25 since the Sept. 7, 2019 poll where they were ranked 19th.
The Lakers took care of business in their first two games of the season as they beat Catawba 3-0 on Aug. 31 and the University of Montevallo 4-1 on Sept. 2.
Leading the charge for the Lakers were Hector Fuentes, Mauricio Uribe, Geo Rios, and Christian Ransome.
Both Fuentes and Rios notched a goal and assist.Uribe and Ransome were the leaders on the defensive end who only allowed one goal in two matches.
Overall, the Lakers outshot their opponents 36-10.
