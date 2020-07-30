Recent Clayton State graduate Manoly Baquerizo announced in July that she has signed a contract to play professional soccer in Spain.
The Ecuadorian signed with CF Femenino Cáceres, which plays in the Southern Group of the Reto Iberdrola Challenge. League play will begin Sept. 26-27 and will run through 2021.
“Since I started playing soccer, my dream and main priority was to become a professional baller,” Baquerizo said. “Clayton State helped me improve athletic skills that I didn’t even know I had, and it allowed me to play with players from all over the world. I am a more complete player than I ever was having played with all those different styles.”
Baquerizo closed out her career with the Lakers in the fall of 2019 after an impressive four-year stint in Morrow. The midfielder was a two-time All-Peach Belt Conference performer, named second-team all-region as a senior and landed on the Peach Belt All-Academic Team three times.
“We are very proud of the fact that Manoly will get the chance to play in the professional ranks in Spain,” Clayton State women’s soccer head coach Fergal Forde said. “She had four excellent years here at Clayton State. She has been a great leader on and off the field for our program. While we have no doubt that Manoly will excel in her new role, we would like to wish her every success in her new career path.”
For her career, she started 62 games while playing in 66, tallied 28 goals and added 18 assists for a total of 74 points.
