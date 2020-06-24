Clayton State University announced Chuck Tidmore as its next sports information director on Tuesday.
Tidmore comes to Clayton State after spending the past three years as an assistant director of athletic communications at Piedmont College, a NCAA Division III member in Demorest.
"We were amazed by the strong interest in our sports information vacancy," Clayton State athletic director Ryan Erlacher said. "However, Chuck stood out from the crowd throughout each step of the process. He brings a lot of passion and energy with him and his willingness to serve our department and his desire to make us better was exciting to hear. We have no doubt he will be a great fit for our department and will do a tremendous job telling the story of Clayton State athletics and promoting our student-athletes. We are thrilled he has decided to join our team."
While at Piedmont, Tidmore served as the primary contact for women's soccer, men's and women's lacrosse and the men's and women's cross country and track and field programs. He covered six conference championships among those sports and helped promote six CoSIDA Academic All-Americans.
In 2019, Tidmore served as the Press Box Coordinator for the NCAA Division III Demorest Softball Regional and was nominated to be a mentor for the NCAA Student Mentor Program.
Prior to Piedmont, he was an assistant sports information director for two years and an intern for one at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala.
"I would like to thank Ryan Erlacher and the rest of the Clayton State athletic department for taking a chance on me and wanting me to join the Laker family," Tidmore said. "I am excited to get to work and help grow the Laker brand among the Southeast Region, the Peach Belt Conference and across Division II. I look forward to demonstrating and maintaining the core values the athletic department has set."
Tidmore received a degree in sport management from Huntingdon College in 2015. A two-year student-athlete for the Hawks, Tidmore played defense for the men's lacrosse team and served as a team captain in 2014 as Huntingdon achieved the program's first winning season and first 10-win season.
Tidmore's anticipated start date for the Lakers is Monday, July 6.
