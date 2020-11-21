Clayton State University athletic director Ryan Erlacher announced Friday the hiring of Katelyn Skarr to fill the position of associate athletics director.
Her duties will primarily focus on compliance, but she will also assist with all aspects of the athletics department, including serving as the senior woman administrator.
“We’re thrilled Katelyn has decided to join our team,” Erlacher said. “She was exceptional throughout the hiring process and brings some great Division II experience and knowledge with her. Katelyn’s character, drive and approach are impressive, and I have no doubt she will go above and beyond for our department.”
Skarr joins Clayton State after a three-year stint at NCAA Division II Quincy University in Illinois. While there, she served as the director of compliance before being named assistant athletic director for compliance and game operations.
In her roles at Quincy, Skarr oversaw all aspects of compliance for 23 varsity sports and over 550 student-athletes. She also served as the primary liaison to the NCAA and Great Lakes Valley Conference regarding rules interpretations, self-reports and waiver requests.
“I am grateful and honored to be joining the Laker family,” Skarr said. “I want to thank director of athletics Ryan Erlacher and the staff at Clayton State for this wonderful opportunity. I have been incredibly impressed with how welcoming everyone has been throughout this transition.
“I am looking forward to joining a department with a great culture of compliance. It was evident when talking with coaches and administration that there is a clear commitment to athletic excellence and the overall student experience.”
Prior to Quincy, Skarr was an assistant to the athletic compliance director at the University of Illinois Springfield. During her time in Springfield, she helped oversee over 300 student-athletes and arranged and administrated all National Letter of Intent packets for all prospective student-athletes signing with the institution.
Skarr has served on the National Association of Athletic Compliance (NAAC) Division 2 Committee, Quincy’s Title IX Committee and was the Chair for Quincy’s Compliance Committee. She also was a member of the GLVC Advisory Committee.
Before her athletics career, Skarr was a government relations intern for the American Red Cross.
Skarr received her bachelor’s degree in legal studies and political science from the University of Illinois Springfield and obtained her master’s in education leadership from Quincy.
Her expected start date is Dec. 1.
