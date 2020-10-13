Clayton State Athletics and PepsiCo recently teamed together to bring enhancements to the Lakers' weight room, the university announced.
The support from PepsiCo will have an immediate impact on all current student-athletes and every future Laker, according to the CSU release.
"PepsiCo has been fantastic to work with, an absolute class act," CSU athletic director Ryan Erlacher said. "We've been able to share a common vision for our athletics program and come together to create and execute projects of significance. PepsiCo's involvement has really helped move the needle for our program in the areas of facility enhancements, branding and student-athlete centered care.
"This has truly been a mutually beneficial partnership that has grown into a great relationship. We are a proud member of the PepsiCo team and wholeheartedly support their organization's mission."
The weight room received five custom Clayton State branded half racks, which will increase the variety of workouts the student-athletes will see throughout their strength training.
"Since Day 1, my main priority with the weight room was to get racks in here," CSU head strength and conditioning coach Mason Grounds said. "They will be the most widely used piece of equipment we have in the weight room.
"It's been almost a full year in the works since Ryan asked me to start designing the space and coming up with what the athletes needed to take that next step. It means a great deal as far as helping our athletes improve in all aspects of their game but also getting recruits in here and showing them the commitment we have towards our student-athletes. I just want to thank everyone that has been involved in making this happen."
Beginning his second year as head strength and conditioning coach for Clayton State, Grounds has revamped the Lakers' strength program and was a vital member in acquiring the new equipment.
"Coach Grounds has done an exceptional job transforming our student-athlete weight room into a space we're all proud of," Erlacher said. "His efforts, just like his coaching endeavors, reflect how much he truly cares about our student-athletes and their overall development.
"He has single handedly elevated every aspect of our strength and conditioning program. His commitment to our advancement as a program demonstrates why he is a key part of our athletics staff and we are incredibly fortunate to have him on our team."
In addition to the weight room enhancements, PepsiCo also helped upgrade all Clayton State athletics and sports medicine facilities in the ways of branding, equipment and signage.
"Pepsi is excited to be part of the second year of the partnership at Clayton State University," PepsiCo senior key account manager Robert Corcimiglia said. "Clayton State Athletics has shown best in class partnership engagement being a great steward of funds, resulting in new weight room equipment to advance the athletics facilities at Clayton State for all student-athletes.
"The weight room facility is just the latest example of the strength of the partnership, and Pepsi looks forward to supporting other great initiatives at Clayton State. Thank you for the continued partnership."
Clayton State will also change the name of its annual "Strength Award" to the "Gatorade Strongman Award," which will be given at the annual student-athlete awards banquet.
