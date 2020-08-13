Clayton State’s athletic department has postponed the 2020 Georgia's Own Credit Union Laker Golf Classic presented by Cambridge Computer to the spring of 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A specific date for the rescheduled tournament will be announced at a later date.
"Postponing the Laker Golf Classic isn't ideal, but we felt it was in the best interest of everyone participating," Clayton State athletic director Ryan Erlacher said. "We know how much Laker Nation looks forward to this great event each year and the last thing we wanted to do was cancel it.
"We look forward to seeing everyone on the course this spring to support our amazing student-athletes."
The charity golf tournament was originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9. Clayton State has held the fundraiser since 2014 at Crystal Lake Golf and Country Club in Hampton.
To become an official sponsor for the event or to register as a team or an individual golfer, click HERE.
