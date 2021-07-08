Clayton State athletic director Ryan Erlacher announced Thursday that Mason Grounds and Chuck Tidmore have been promoted to assistant athletics director positions, effective immediately.

Grounds’ official title is assistant athletics director for sports performance and operations while Tidmore will serve as the assistant athletics director for communications.

With the move, there are now four associate/assistant athletic directors on staff. In December 2020, Katelyn Skarr was named associate athletics director for compliance/SWA while Laker veteran Mike Mead acts as the assistant athletics director for facilities and alumni engagement.

In his new role, Grounds will continue to oversee the strength and conditioning program as well as handle all aspects of gameday operations. Duties include, but are not limited to, coordinating the hiring and training of gameday personnel, serving as the game administrator for all home contests and managing the in-game operations for ticketing, guests, and facility management.

“Mason has done a great job in his role as our head strength and conditioning coach, and he’s proven to be an invaluable member of our team,” Erlacher said. “He’s always willing to go above and beyond for our department and I have no doubt he will do an exceptional job in his new role.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Grounds joined the Laker family in August 2019 as the first full-time strength and conditioning coach for Clayton State.

Tidmore will continue to oversee the sports information department and will now serve as lead point on special projects, assist with athletics development, manage facility enhancement projects as they relate to branding and other duties assigned.

“It’s quite amazing how quickly Chuck has elevated our sports information office,” Erlacher said. “He’s been a great fit within the department, and he’s become someone our coaches can count on to help move the needle for their program. He’s a rising star in this business and we’re extremely fortunate to have him on our team.”

Tidmore joined Clayton State last season as the department’s sports information director.