Four Clayton State cross country runners have been named to the Peach Belt Conference’s Teams of Academic Distinction after the league’s announcement Wednesday. This year’s Teams of Academic Distinction are presented by Barnes and Noble College.
James Kilgore (Milledgeville, Ga.) was the lone men’s cross country representative while Na’ilah Allen (McDonough, Ga.), Stephanie Escobar (Forest Park, Ga.) and Sasha Knowles (Nassau, Bahamas) represented the women’s team.
To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must 1) participate in at least half of his/her team's events and be either a starter or significant contributor; 2) achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) and 3) completed at least one full academic year at his or her current institution and has reached sophomore athletic eligibility.
Allen makes her first appearance on the team and has led the Lakers in both races this season. The senior smashed her personal best 5k time on Oct. 31 in the Peach Belt XC Preview en route to a top-10 finish with a 18:40.4. She is majoring in integrative studies.
Escobar, a health sciences major, makes her second appearance on the team. The junior has finished second in both races for Clayton State this season and set a personal best 5k time at the Peach Belt XC Preview with a 20:19.2.
Knowles and Kilgore earn honors in their first year being eligible for the team. Knowles, a sophomore biology major, finished third for the Lakers in the opening race of the season also set a 5k personal best in the Peach Belt XC Preview while Kilgore, a sophomore nursing major, has run in both races for the men’s team.
The Lakers close out their season on Saturday as they compete in the Peach Belt Conference Championship races.
