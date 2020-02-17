AUGUSTA - For the first time since the 2013-14 season, Clayton State women's basketball has collected more than one Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week honor.
Senior guard Taneria Wilson did so for the second time this year after the Peach Belt Conference announced on Monday.
Wilson erupted for averages of 20.5 points, 5.0 steals, 4.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in a pair of victories this past week, all while shooting .515 (17-of-33) from the field.
She opened the week against Georgia Southwestern putting up 20 points, five boards, six assists and three steals in 33 minutes to help key a 76-66 victory. Of those five rebounds, four came off the offensive glass.
Wilson capped the week with an impressive all-around performance in a 76-58 win over Francis Marion. In that one she finished with 21 points, seven steals, three assists and four rebounds in 32 minutes.
On the year she is now averaging 15.4 points, 3.5 steals, 3.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 25 games and starts. She is currently leading the Peach Belt Conference in steals per game and is fifth in points per game and sixth in assists per game.
CLAYTON STATE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PBC PLAYER OF THE WEEK HISTORY
Since gaining provisional membership in the Peach Belt in 1995-96 and full-time membership in 1997-98, the Lakers have had a total of 25 Player of the Week selections among just 12 players. Most recently, Wilson was the last to be so honored as she earned her first award on January 20, 2020.
All-time, Drameka Griggs and Joya Collier hold the program record with four overall selections. Griggs earned all four of hers during the 2012-13 season (12/4, 1/7, 1/22, 2/18) while Collier earned two in 1998-99 (12/14, 1/18) and two in 1999-2000 (1/10, 2/21). The latter was also the first Clayton State women's basketball player to earn the honor.
Overall, the Lakers have had at least one player selected as Player of the Week in 14 of their 23 seasons as a full-time member of the league. Seven of those have seen multiple selections.
Clayton State returns to action on Wednesday, February 19 at rival Columbus State. Game time is slated for 5:30 p.m. in Columbus, Georgia.
