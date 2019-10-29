Clayton State (10-4, 3-1 PBC) men’s soccer will step out of conference for the final time this regular season Wednesday as they host North Greenville (2-12, 2-7 CC) for the first time since 2007.
Game time is set for 5 p.m. at Laker Field and will feature Officials Appreciation Day directly prior to starting lineups.
The Lakers are 4-1 against the Crusaders dating back to the first meeting in Tigerville on September 22, 2004 which resulted in a 4-0 loss. That decision would be followed the next Oct. 26 with a massive 9-0 drubbing at Laker Field.
The series would continue on Oct. 4, 2006 as NGU got their first goals but fell 4-2 on their home field. The teams met the following season on Oct. 16, 2007 when Clayton State pounded North Greenville by an 8-1 score in Morrow before the most recent matchup 11 years later in 2018. That would also be the Crusaders first victory in the series as they posted a 5-2 decision on Sept. 18 of that year.
As of the Oct. 27, Clayton State is eighth in the nation in save percentage (.848), is 17th in shutout percentage (.500) and 31st in goals against average (.854). Offensively they are 18th in in total goals (34), 19th in scoring offense (2.43) and 27th in points per game (6.57).
Individually, junior goalkeeper Theo Blachon (St. Etienne, France) is seventh in the nation in shutouts with seven, 10th in save percentage (.842), and 31st in goals against average (0.854). Offensively, redshirt-senior midfielder Ryan King (County Durham, England) recently returned to the national rankings and checks in at ninth in goals per game (0.91), 11th in points per game (2.0), 17th in total goals (10) and 27th in total points (22).