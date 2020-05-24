For the second straight academic year, and fourth semester in a row, Clayton State student-athletes earned a 3.0 GPA department wide.
The spring 2020 semester saw several new academic records set by the Lakers. As a department, Laker student-athletes earned a 3.122 GPA, the highest recorded in a single semester in program history. Twenty-two student-athletes earned a perfect 4.0 GPA in the spring, again setting a new program record.
In addition, 92 student-athletes, roughly 68 percent of the entire athletics population, averaged a 3.0 or higher, which marks the largest number of student-athletes in one semester to reach a 3.0, up from 85 this past fall.
The women's soccer team led the way with a 3.353 GPA, finishing just ahead of the men's golf team, which earned a 3.35. Eight teams in total achieved a 3.0 — women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, women's indoor and outdoor track and field, women's cross country, cheerleading and men's golf.
"Achieving a program goal of 3.0-plus GPA this past semester was no easy feat, rendered even more complicated by our students being forced to leave campus at midterm in order to help combat a global pandemic," Clayton State faculty athletic representative R.B. Rosenburg said. "Although many of our student-athletes were disappointed by not being able to complete their seasons, they should all be extremely proud of the work they did in excelling in their academic coursework in a 100 percent online environment."
Prior to fall 2018, Clayton State athletics had not recorded an overall GPA of 3.0 and has now accomplished that feat in four straight semesters as part of an academic renaissance in the 30th year of the department.
