BlueFrame Technology announced Thursday it has entered into an official partnership with the Peach Belt Conference and its 12 member schools, including Clayton State.
BlueFrame has launched an end-to-end digital network available online and across custom Peach Belt Sports Network streaming applications for TV and mobile devices. BlueFrame will power the Peach Belt Sports Network for the next three years.
"This partnership with BlueFrame is a big step forward as we continue to showcase the accomplishments of our student-athletes," said PBC commissioner David Brunk. "The PBC was among the first conferences to begin league-wide streaming over a dozen years ago and now with BlueFrame we have the most advanced technology and fans can watch and engage with our events like never before."
In addition to advanced distribution technology and streaming apps, the PBC and its member schools will utilize BlueFrame’s Production Truck software to produce and stream broadcasts. Production Truck will allow all PBC schools and the conference to produce games professionally with tools like Instant Replay, Social Media Sharing, graphics, and more. In addition, the Peach Belt schools will utilize BlueFrame’s new Official Video Review and Automate Captioning solutions.
“BlueFrame is so excited to work with the Peach Belt Conference and it’s member schools to start powering the Peach Belt Sports Network,” said Josh Braun, director of sales for BlueFrame Technology. “We’re very happy to see them take advantage of some of our newer technology features as well to provide an even better experience to their viewers.”
The new Peach Belt Network is now available and will provide fans the ability to watch all games from around the league via a custom network website, mobile apps for iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire Tablet devices, and apps for popular streaming TV devices like Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.
