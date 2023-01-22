The Clayton State University track and field teams competed at the KMS Invitational on Sunday afternoon at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The day saw three record-breaking performances for the Lakers.

The Laker men's team saw early success on the track. In the 800-meter relay, the team of Titus Hand, Markeith Horace, Nigel Roulhac and Kelvin Oppong finished second with a time of 1 minute, 33.07 seconds. James Kilgore then followed that up with a second-place finish in the 600-meter run clocking a time of 1:22.64. That time was good for a new school record.

Darryl Jefferson and Rakiem Barnes raced to a third- and fourth-place finish in the race, respectively. Later in the meet, Sancho Smith took third place in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.48. Smith was just one of four runners that went sub-two-minutes in the race. A couple of events later was the 200-meter dash. In that race, Hand finished as the runner-up, clocking a time of 22.49 seconds.

The men's track events ended with the 1,600-meter relay. The Laker "A" team of Hand, Barnes, Jefferson and Kilgore finished in second place with a time of 3:21.88. The "B" team of Horace, Camron Gaddis, Smith and Terry Mitchner finished sixth in the race.

In the field events, Devonte Jackson started things off for the Lakers with a sixth-place finish in the long jump with a final distance of 6.34 meters. D'Eris Jackson finished eighth in the event. In the triple jump, Abijah Wilcox took second in the event with a final mark of 13.83 meters while Devonte Jackson finished fourth. In the final field event of the meet, Freddie Hawkins won the high jump with a final mark of 2.00 meters. That mark tied the school record.

Like the men's team, the women's team also saw outstanding performances on the track. The Lakers started off strong in the 800 relay as the team of Aija Wall, Cayla Brown, Mikayla Osborne and Enesyice Kennemore finished on top of the podium with a final time of 1:47.25. That time was good for a new program record.

The Lakers continued that success into the 600-meter run as Ivorie Smith and Sasha Knowles took the top two spots. Smith won the race with a time of 1:42.78 while Knowles finished with a time of 1:43.47. Later in the meet, JaBresha Palmer took fourth-place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:25.71, a new personal best. In the 3k, Tanaeya Johnson raced to a third-place finish, clocking a final time of 11:13.19.

The women's track events concluded with the 1,600-meter relay. The team of Osborne, Kennemore, Smith and Palmer finished in fourth place with a time of 4:11.15.