The Clayton State University athletic department has announced its institutional standards for practice and competition for the upcoming fall season.
The Lakers will follow NCAA, Peach Belt Conference, national and state COVID-19 guidance while providing frequent updates to the athletics community on changes to virus protocols.
Practice and training opportunities will begin no earlier than Tuesday, Sept. 8 for all sports and will commence no later than seven days prior to fall exams for sports out of season. Student-athletes and support staff will be screened daily and, along with coaches, will not report to a training if they feel sick or display symptoms of COVID-19.
"We are excited to get back into the swing of things," Clayton State athletic director Ryan Erlacher said. "We've been so impressed with the patience and understanding our student-athletes have displayed over the last month.
"Our staff put in some great work over the past five months to get us to this point and we are thankful our administration has given us permission to move forward. There is no doubt things will be a bit different this year, but I can assure you the experience our student-athletes have will continue to be paramount."
With practice and competition set to begin, Clayton State athletics facilities including The Loch, Laker Field and the weight room will be open for student-athletes to utilize during the fall season. Groups of 10 or less will be permitted to use the weight room and masks will be utilized during workouts when appropriate and safe.
Schedule Update
Competition is set to begin on Oct. 1 and will include men's golf and cross country. The Lakers' golf team will compete once this fall at the UNG Fall Invitational on Oct. 26-27. A finalized cross country schedule is expected in the coming weeks.
Other Notable Points
• Clayton State athletics will follow all NCAA guidelines as they relate to COVID-19 testing
• Screenings consist of a COVID-19 symptoms checklist and temperature checks
• Student-athletes will receive information on COVID-19 waivers and legislative changes approved by DII
• All COVID-19 return to play guidelines will be followed should a student-athlete not pass a screening
• All individuals accompanying a team will be screened and temperature checked before leaving campus for an away contest; No individuals will be permitted to travel with a fever or a "yes" answer to any screening questions
• Teams will be permitted to practice according to their respective NCAA weekly hour limitations
• Student-athletes must pass a daily COVID-19 screening prior to participation
• Teams are encouraged to conduct practice sessions outside when possible
• Teams are encouraged to work in functional units during practice sessions
A dedicated COVID-19 webpage has been established at www.claytonstatesports.com. Additional information on COVID-19 guidelines for fan attendance at home contests will be shared prior to the start of the basketball season.
