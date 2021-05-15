The Clayton State University athletic department continued its run of academic excellence in the spring after posting its highest GPA for an academic year in program history.
The Lakers concluded the 2020-21 academic year with a 3.131 grade point average.
"Everyone in our department is extremely proud of the way our student-athletes continue to thrive in the classroom, they are the epitome of what it means to be a student first," CSU athletic director Ryan Erlacher said. "This was a challenging year for everyone, especially with the move to online instruction. However, our teams did a fantastic job adapting and overcoming."
The 2021 spring semester marked the sixth consecutive semester the Lakers have posted a department GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Nine teams averaged a GPA of 3.0 or higher while women's soccer led the way with a 3.614 team GPA.
"This was a true team effort, and a lot of great work was put in by our coaching staff, academic advisors and administrators to ensure our student-athletes had what they needed to succeed," Erlacher stated.
Sixteen student-athletes averaged a 4.0 GPA while 41 student-athletes averaged a 3.5 or higher GPA. Seventy student-athletes averaged a 3.0 or higher GPA.
From April 30-May 1, Clayton State University held multiple commencement exercises to mark the academic achievements of graduates from the classes of 2020-21. Below is a list of student-athletes who partook in the ceremonies.
Na'ilah Allen, Bachelor of Science, Integrative Studies
Na'im Allen, AAS in Information Technology, Information Technology
Kiara Green, Bachelor of Science, Psychology & Human Services
Tobias Gurtner, Master of Business Administration
Joseph Kim, Bachelor of Science, General Business
Aubrey McRae, Master of Business Administration
Henry Nguyen, Bachelor of Science, Marketing
Adrian Ruffin, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education
Praise Russell, Master of Public Administration, Public Administration
Maranda Thornton, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences
Kelsie Towns, Bachelor of Science, Health & Fitness Management
Mitro Turunen, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing
Shanyra Walker, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education
Christal Williams, Bachelor of Science, Health & Fitness Management
Taneria Wilson, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Ann-Cathrin Zabel, Bachelor of Science, Health & Fitness Management
