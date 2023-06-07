Clayton State University Athletics Hall of Fame inducts three new members

MORROW — On Saturday, May 20, the 2023 Clayton State University Hall of Fame induction ceremony took over the Student Activities Center Ballroom to celebrate two former student-athletes and a former university president.

The Class of 2023 consisted of former Clayton State University President Dr. Tim Hynes, men’s soccer player Barry Casebeer, and men’s track and&field standout Ahmad Rolle.

A glance at the inductees:

Dr. Tim Hynes (University President, 2009-21)

Inducted by Leonard Moreland (Hall of Fame Class of 2017)

Hynes was the university president during one of the most historic times in Clayton State’s athletics history including seeing the women’s basketball team, coached by the legendary and Hall of Famer Dennis Cox, win the school’s first and only National Championship in 2011.

During his tenure, Hynes also oversaw an athletics department that combined to win 11 Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Championships and 13 NCAA Tournament appearances.

Barry Casebeer (Men’s Soccer, 2000-02)

Inducted by Shaun Baddock and Stephen Hughes

Casebeer was one of the most prolific scorers in Clayton State University men’s soccer history.

In his playing career that spanned from 2000 to 2002, Barry played in 49 matches and the Lakers boasted a record of 41-11-5, including earning 18 wins in 2000, second most in school history.

In his career as a Laker, Casebeer placed himself in the record books with scoring 32 goals, which is tied for third all-time in program history, and tallied 76 points, which is tied for second in school history.

Ahmad Rolle (Men’s Track and Field, 2006-09)

Inducted by Eric Simmons (Hall of Fame Class of 2019)

Rolle was one of the most impactful and most gifted jumper and sprinter in Laker men’s track and field history.

Under the direction of coaches Mike Mead and Clive Caesar, Rolle has etched his name in the record books in the program.

Rolle is a four-time United State Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Region Field Athlete of the Year and is a four-time NCAA Championship qualifier. He is only the third Laker men’s track and field athlete that has qualified for four or more NCAA Championships.

He earned All-American honors in the 2008 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships as he placed fourth in the triple jump.

Ahmad holds five school records combined between the indoor and outdoor seasons.