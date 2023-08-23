AUGUSTA — The Peach Belt Conference announced Wednesday morning its selections for the Preseason All-Conference and the preseason Coaches' Poll.

After finishing eighth last season, the Clayton State University women's soccer team was picked to finish in sixth place this season.

For the second straight season, the Lakers also have a preseason All-Conference selection.

After earning a second-team All-PBC last season, forward Amiah Sprunger-Hightower earned her first career preseason All-Conference nod.

A native of Westfield, Ind., Sprunger-Hightower led the Lakers with seven goals, 38 shots, and 15 shots on frame.

The Lakers also returns Julia Hasenecz, Nyeemah Lucky, Trinity Chastain and Lisa Kelm from last season.

Hasenecz played in 16 matches last season and knocked in a goal and added an assist while Lucky added three goals.

In goal, Chastain and Kelm return to the team after combining for 105 saves last season.

The Lakers open their 2023 season at home against Valdosta State Thursday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.