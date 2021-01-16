Freshman Jadah Waite scored a team, and career-high, 16 points as the Clayton State women’s basketball team won its second straight Peach Belt Conference game after taking down USC Aiken 75-68 Saturday afternoon.
In an almost identical score to Wednesday’s win over Columbus State (75-67), The Lakers (3-1, 3-1 PBC) led for nearly the entirety of the game and opened a 21-point margin in the fourth quarter.
The Pacers (0-3, 0-2 PBC) wouldn’t go away quietly and went a 14-0 run in the final 2:27, ending the game with a made, half-court buzzer-beater.
Praise Russell scored a 3-pointer 15 seconds into the contest before a pair of Audrey McElhaney free throws and a Kerry Watson jumper put the Lakers ahead 7-0. Aiken then used a 10-2 run to take its first lead of the day, but Timi’a Swanson answered with a fast-break layup at 4:44 to put the Lakers ahead for good.
Waite then scored her first of four 3-pointers before Grace Kabundi scored her first points in a Laker jersey.
Both teams battelled as Clayton State led 21-15 after the first quarter. The second quarter was a low-scoring affair with the Lakers edging out Aiken 12-11, but Clayton State would lead 33-26 at the break.
The third quarter was all Clayton State as the Lakers would push its lead to 17 heading into the fourth.
With seven minutes left, Aiken would trail by 11, but the Lakers used a 15-5 run to lead by 21 with 2:27 left to play.
