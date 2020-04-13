Five Clayton State women’s basketball players made the special NCAA Division II All-Southeast Regional Team, announced recently after the cancellation of winter and spring championship events.
The team consists of 24 players, recognizing seniors of NCAA Tournament qualifying schools whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Clayton State tied Tusculum for the most selections to the team.
The Lakers’ honorees were Jhade Hayes, Christal Williams, Kelsie Towns, Brittany Williams and Taneria Wilson. Williams played high school basketball locally at Forest Park.
"With an unfortunate ending to the season, I think this is an amazing way to show our appreciation to not only our seniors, but all seniors in the region!," Clayton State head coach Kaleena Coleman said. "I'm very proud of my seniors. I would like to thank them for their dedication, leadership and hard work this season. It was great to see each of them blossom into some awesome players and even better people. Words just can't express how proud I am of this group of seniors and team."
Hayes finished the year with averages of 5.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 53.1 percent from the field. She also was named to the Peach Belt Conference All-Academic Team. Christal Williams finished with marks of 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.4 assists. She was named the PBC Player of the Week to close the regular season on March 2.
Brittany Williams played in 29 games, starting 26 and averaging 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds along with shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Towns averaged 10.3 points, 4.6 boards and 1.0 assists.
Wilson capped a stellar two-year career with averages of 16.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.6 steals. The latter ranked fourth in NCAA Division II along with her 107 steals coming in third. On top of those numbers, she notched just the third D2CCA All-Southeast Region (Second-team) selection in program history, was named the PBC Defensive Player of the Year and All-PBC First-Team. She also was named PBC Player of the Week three times, including becoming the first to win the award in back-to-back weeks.
Clayton State closed the 2019-20 season with the 14th campaign of at least 20 wins (20-10, 15-5 PBC) in program history. The Lakers posted victories over No. 13/17 North Georgia and No. 20 Carson-Newman, locking up a 14th trip to the NCAA Tournament in 16 seasons.
