MORROW – Trailing after the opening quarter, the Clayton State women's basketball team went on a big second-quarter run and cruised to an 82-58 win over UNC-Pembroke in the team's opening game of the season on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lakers were down 15-12 after a quarter before outscoring the guests 32-10 in the second quarter.
Wednesday marked the start of Peach Belt Conference play, but Clayton State (1-0, 1-0 PBC) and UNC Pembroke (0-2, 0-1 PBC) were two of six schools to play as three of the league's games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Senior Timi'a Swanson scored a game-high 21 points on an 8-of-13 shooting performance from the field. She also pulled down five rebounds and had two steals.
UNC Pembroke scored the game's opening basketball and led for the entirety of the first quarter. A Swanson 3-pointer at 9:15 in the second tied the game before senior Praise Russell added a three to give Clayton State the lead.
The Braves tied the game moments later, but sophomore Jonnise Poole added a third-straight 3-pointer for Clayton State to give the Lakers the lead for good.
A pair of UNC Pembroke free throws cut the lead to three, but Clayton State answered with an 18-2 run to close the half and built a 19-point lead that was never in jeopardy.
Although Clayton State only outscored UNC Pembroke 38-33 in the second half, the lead was insurmountable for the Braves.
Russell closed the game with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists while freshman Jadah Waite added 12 points in her collegiate debut.
Audrey McElhaney led all players with nine rebounds and added eight points as the junior flirted with a double-double in the her Laker debut. Senior Jada Francois Lubin also was close to a double-double as she scored eight points and had seven rebounds.
Clayton State returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 9 at Lander University. Gametime is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
