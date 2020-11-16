Clayton State women’s soccer head coach Fergal Forde has announced the 2021 women’s soccer spring schedule. The Lakers will play an 11-game, conference only slate beginning on February 1.
Due to COVID-19, the Peach Belt Conference announced on August 21 that the soccer season would be moved to the spring. The NCAA announced during the fall that regional and national championship tournaments will be cancelled.
Clayton State will play at home five times while hitting the road for six contests. The regular season will conclude on March 29 as the conference plans to host its post-season tournament on April 9-11. The league also announced that all post-season tournaments will feature the top-four teams in the conference.
The first five weeks of the schedule will feature one game per week before playing twice on Weeks 6 and 7. The schedule reverts back to one game per week for the final two weeks.
The Lakers open their season Feb. 1 on the road at Flagler before making their home debut Feb. 8 against Francis Marion.
A week later they’re back on the road at North Georgia (Feb. 15) and host USC Aiken on Feb 22. The Lakers then hit the road for two straight games at Albany State (March 1) and Columbus State (March 8).
Clayton State then plays host for two weeks against Georgia Southwestern (March 11) and Georgia College (March 15).
The final home game is against UNC Pembroke on March 21 and is sandwiched between trips to Lander (March 18) and Young Harris (March 29).
