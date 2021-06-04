Clayton State women’s soccer student-athletes Isabel Massa and Ann-Cathrin Zabel have been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District team, the organization announced Thursday.
To be eligible for Academic All-District consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at his/her current institution and be nominated by his/her sports information director.
Flagler was the only other Peach Belt Conference school to be represented on the All-District team.
Massa’s and Zabel’s selection mark the 19th time in the last 10 seasons, and 24th time overall, that Clayton State Athletics has had at least one individual selected to what is now known as the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. Of those 24 selections, an incredible 16 have come since 2014-15 and includes all four multi-time honorees and four of the five Academic All-America's.
Both Massa and Zabel are now eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-America honors which will be announced on Tuesday July 6. Clayton State has five all-time Academic All-America selections.
Massa, a forward from Caracas, Venezuela, made her second consecutive appearance on the Academic All-District team. In August, Massa earned D2 ADA Academic Achievement Honors and is a two-time PBC Presidential Honor Roll member. For her career, Massa has appeared in 35 games while making 22 starts. She has scored seven goals while adding one assist.
Zabel, a defender from Schwarme, Germany, earned her first Academic All-District award after graduating from Clayton State with a solid playing career. The two-year captain came to Clayton State as a forward but played the final two seasons at defense. As a freshman, she was named all-region and she completes her career with 14 goals and three assists. She also earned D2 ADA Academic Achievement Honors and has been a member of the PBC Presidential Honor Roll. At the conclusion of the season, she was named Team MVP and also was awarded the Clayton State Female Laker Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.