Clayton State University women's track student-athlete Jasmine Radford has been named the recipient of the 2020 Truist Foundation Minority Postgraduate Scholarship.
The scholarship provides financial support to a deserving Peach Belt minority student-athlete in pursuit of a postgraduate college degree. The Truist Foundation (formerly known as SunTrust) has presented the awards every year since 2012.
A native of Lawrenceville, Radford will graduate from Clayton State in July with a degree in health sciences with minors in health fitness and psychology. She is the chair of the Peach Belt Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), president of the Clayton State SAAC and won the Segal Education Award for completing over 675 hours of community service during the year. She has also volunteered with AmeriCorps, a community service organization.
"I feel as though this is just the beginning for me," said Radford in a written statement. "While at Clayton State, I was involved in not only my campus but also my community. This scholarship will ensure that I can take one step closer of entering my desired profession whether it's through athletics or through the medical field. Either way, it'll allow me to continue to be an aid to others."
Radford won the 200-meter dash at the 2018 and 2019 PBC Championships and was named All-Conference twice for running on the 400 relay team. The women's track & field team captain, she was named USTFCCCA All-Region in outdoor track in 2019 and indoor track in 2018. She currently holds Clayton State school records in the 200 indoor and outdoor as well as the 800 indoor relay and the 1,600 outdoor relay.
She will begin graduate studies this fall in Applied Exercise and Health Science at Kennesaw State University.
"Education is a key part of the foundation on which strong communities are built, and supporting educational initiatives is among the ways Truist helps light the way to financial well-being for our communities and our clients," said David Camden, president of Truist Bank, Savannah Region. "We are pleased to partner with the Peach Belt Conference in awarding this scholarship to Jasmine Radford in recognition of her excellence in the classroom and on the track."
