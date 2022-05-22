Nico Cabello of the Clayton State University men's golf team has been named to the NCAA Division II PING All-Southeast Region Team, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced last week.

Cabello, a native of Santiago, Chile, played in six tournaments and closed the season with an average score of 72.11.

His best performance came at the Argonaut Invitational where he finished second out of 93 golfers after shooting 9-under 207. The score is tied for fourth all time in program history for lowest 54-hole total.

Individually in that tournament, he finished ahead of 31 golfers who were ranked ahead of him, including the No. 2, 3 and 4 ranked individuals in Division II.

Cabello closed the season ranked 41st in the Division II GolfStat poll.

After the regular season, he was named second-team All-Peach Belt Conference, the first time in his career he earned that recognition. He tied for 19th at the conference tournament, helping Clayton State to fourth place in the team standings.

Cabello also turned in a 4-under 212 at the Hurricane Invitational, where he finished tied for third in a field of 90 golfers.

The junior was one of 11 PBC players to be recognized on the all-region team.