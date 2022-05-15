COLUMBUS — Ayana Pugh’s state championship and two high finishes from Queens Adams helped the Jonesboro girls track and field team to 10th in the Class AAAAA state meet over the weekend.

Pugh won the AAAAA shot put title with a distance of 41 feet, 2 inches as her team ended the meet with 25 points. Adams had a state runner-up finish in the high jump at 5-6, in addition to finishing seventh in the 300-meter hurdles in 46.82 seconds. Teammate Kori Moore was fifth in the 300 hurdles at 45.34, and the 800 relay was eighth in 1:45.18.

The Jonesboro boys were 25th in AAAAA thanks to Malcolm Simmons, who was eighth in the high jump (6-2) and seventh in the long jump (22-6 1/2). The Cardinals’ 800 relay (1:29.46) was seventh at state.

Mundy’s Mill’s boys were 34th behind Shawn Jarrett’s points for a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (38.90).

Lovejoy boys in top 20

CARROLLTON — Lovejoy placed 17th in AAAAAA on Saturday with the help of top-five finishes from Kalib Branch and Jaylen Woolfork.

Branch was third in the 110 hurdles (14.24), and Woolfork was fifth in the long jump (21-10). Lovejoy also scored in the 800 relay (fifth, 1:28.32) and in the 1,600 relay (eighth, 3:22.66).

Kennedy Hood scored all of Morrow’s points in a 25th-place finish in the girls competition in AAAAAA. She was third in the long jump at 18-10 1/2, as well as sixth in the 100 (12.08).

Mitchell places in AAAA

ALBANY — Mount Zion’s Areale Mitchell was fourth in the girls long jump as her team finished 23rd in AAAA. Her best jump was 17-2 1/2.

Kristopher Favors of Riverdale placed in the boys 300 hurdles, ending up eighth in 43.11.

Simmons leads Elite Scholars

COLUMBUS — Jayla Simmons of Elite Scholars had a pair of fifth-place finishes in the AA state meet.

Simmons was fifth in the 200 in 26.08, as well as fifth in the long jump at 16-10 1/4. Teammate Genesis Johnson was eighth in the 300 hurdles (53.95). The two helped Elite Scholars to 22nd in the team standings.

The Elite Scholars boys were 27th with all their points coming from Keith Jackson, fifth in the long jump at 21-3 1/4.