The College Park Skyhawks fell on the road to the Capital City Go Go Friday night, 125-117. With the loss, the Skyhawks slip to 15-12 on the season.
After the teams traded buckets to open the game, the Skyhawks made a run to go up 36-27 at the end of the first. College Park extended its lead to as many as 12, before Capital City responded and finished the half on a 19-0 run to take a 63-56 into the break. The Skyhawks refused to go away easily and cut the deficit to just three in the fourth, but wouldn’t be able to take the lead again.
Tahjere McCall led the Skyhawks with 25 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, recording the second triple-double in franchise history. Armoni Brooks contributed 23 points, while Jordan Sibert added 22, including a 5-11 showing from beyond the arc.
Marcus Derrickson scored 21 points to go with nine rebounds and Nick Ward added 17 points. College Park had eight active players in the loss, losing Cat Barber and Kenny Gabriel to injury.
Capital City was led by Ike Iroegbu, who recorded 21 points and five assists off the bench.
The Skyhawks return to action on Sunday, Jan. 19 at home, taking on the Maine Red Claws. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park.
