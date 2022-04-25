Arts InCommunity honored the College Park Skyhawks and Atlanta Hawks with its 2022 Greater Access Award at Arts InCommunity’s 33rd Annual Gala on Saturday, April 23.

The Arts InCommunity Greater Access Award was created to honor and celebrate an organization exemplifying great leadership in Arts & Cultural Access in the State of Georgia.

"Arts InCommunity is thrilled to present the College Park Skyhawks and Atlanta Hawks with the Greater Access Award," said Lowell Fuchs, Manager of Arts InCommunity. "The Skyhawks and Hawks continue to lead the way in community support and accessibility among sports clubs here in Georgia. When you step into State Farm Arena or Gateway Center Arena for a basketball game, you immediately know the organization has worked hard to create an experience that is truly for everyone."

The College Park Skyhawks provided access to their games for several different members of the community this past season, with game nights celebrating members of the military, first responders, teachers, kids, faith community members, and more.

In addition, the work of the Skyhawks in the community – including passing out turkeys and groceries for Thanksgiving, distributing free glasses for middle school students, and reading to local students – was recognized by Arts InCommunity for the Greater Access Award.

The Hawks’ partnership with Arts InCommunity (VSA Arts of GA) dates back well over a decade and together, the organizations have worked together to ensure that all Georgians have the opportunity to join the Hawks and Skyhawks fan bases.

“We are ecstatic and honored to accept this award and to be recognized for our work in the southside community,” said Janice Koon, Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations with the Atlanta Hawks. “We are thankful for the work of Arts InCommunity and look forward to continuing to work on the foundation we have built this past season.”

Over 80 arts, cultural, and sports organizations partner with Arts InCommunity every year with the goal to expand the reach of their audience to diverse communities while also working to ensure programs, exhibits, concerts, and sporting events are inclusive and accessible for all individuals.