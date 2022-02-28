The College Park Skyhawks announced Monday the team has acquired guard Armoni Brooks via returning player rights. The Skyhawks have also waived forward Jahlil Tripp.

Brooks, 23, has played in 41 games (eight starts) in 2021-22 for the Houston Rockets, averaging 6.2 points in 16.8 minutes per game.

He played for the Rockets during the 2020-21 season as well, appearing in 20 games (five starts) and recording 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game. He also played in 15 games (one start) for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League affiliate of the Rockets, with averages of 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.6 minutes per game.

A 6-foot-3 guard, Brooks played for the College Park Skyhawks during the 2019-20 season, appearing in 43 games (four starts) and averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game.

Brooks played collegiately at the University of Houston for three seasons, averaging 9.4 points per game in 100 games (40 starts). He was named to the All-AAC Second Team in 2019, also earning AAC All-Tournament Team honors.

The Skyhawks travel to Ontario, Canada for a matchup with Raptors 905 on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.