The College Park SkyHawks announced Wednesday that Steve Gansey has been hired as the G-League team’s head coach.

Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Steve is a dynamic, hard-working and experienced leader who has seen a lot of success in the G League, both in terms of wins as well as player development. As we resume play in College Park this season, we’re excited to welcome Steve to the SkyHawks family,” said SkyHawks general manager Tori Miller.

Gansey was most recently head coach of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League from 2015-20, where he recorded a 123-120 mark and became the club’s all-time wins leader. He was the associate head coach of the Canton Charge (of the NBA G League) in 2014-15 after spending the prior five years on the Mad Ants’ coaching staff.

“I want to thank Nate McMillan, Travis Schlenk and Tori Miller for this opportunity to lead the College Park SkyHawks this season and to work closely with the Atlanta Hawks organization,” said Gansey. “I’m looking forward to building relationships with the players, staff and the College Park community. It’s an honor and I can’t wait to start.”

After starting his collegiate playing career at Cleveland State from 2004-06, Gansey finished at Ashland University (Ohio). He is a native of Olmsted Falls, Ohio. Gansey will serve as an assistant coach for the Hawks’ summer league team.