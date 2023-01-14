COLLEGE PARK — The College Park Skyhawks picked up a win against the Capital City Go-Go 108-97 at the Gateway Center Arena.

After trailing 13-8 early, the Skyhawks (2-4) rattled off a 15-0 run to put the team ahead in the first quarter. The Skyhawks held the Go-Go (6-2) scoreless from 7:14 left in the first until 0:49 remained in the quarter and finished the quarter leading 26-17. Langston Galloway had nine points on three made three-pointers in the first quarter.

In his first start of the season, Giorgi Bezhanishvili recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds in the first half. It was the fifth double-double of his career, and the second time that he has recorded a double-double in a first half. His production, plus eight points and three dimes from Brandon Williams, helped the Skyhawks to a 51-47 lead going into the locker room. Williams returned Saturday having missed the previous game due to being in concussion protocol.

The Skyhawks grew their lead in the third quarter behind a 24-4 over 6:38 of the quarter. Armoni Brooks heated up, scoring 11 points in the period including three made three-pointers. His four made threes in the game marked the sixth time that the guard has converted four threes in a game this season. At the end of the quarter, the Skyhawks led 83-67.

The Go-Go bested the Skyhawks, 30-25, in the fourth quarter, which was ultimately not enough to get the victory in the end. The Skyhawks held the Go-Go to .400 FG% (38-95 FG) and .250 3FG% (8-32 3FG) on the night, which rank as the second and fifth-lowest percentages allowed by the Skyhawks all season, respectively. The 97 points allowed by the Skyhawks were also the third-lowest allowed by the team all season. Bezhanishvili finished with 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. It was his first ever game with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds.

“Our defensive mindset was there. Our guys really locked in,” said Skyhawks Head Coach Steve Gansey. “Our guys did an unbelievable job of finding a way and getting it done on the defensive end tonight.”

The Go-Go were led by veteran guard Kris Dunn, who tallied 21 points. Quenton Jackson and Jules Bernard were right behind him with 19 points and 18 points, respectively.

The Skyhawks and Go-Go will play in a rematch on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 7 p.m. ET. The team will then head out on a four-game road trip to Windy City (Jan. 19), Fort Wayne (Jan. 22), and Cleveland (Jan. 24 and 25).