The College Park Skyhawks announced new additions to their roster Saturday, led by the selection of Tyler Hagedorn with the second overall pick of the 2021 NBA G League Draft.

The 6-foot-10 big last played with the Lakers Summer League team during the 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, playing 13 minutes in two games. He previously played one season in Montenegro for Studentski Centar Podgorica in 2020-21, averaging 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 21.6 minutes per game. The Norfolk, Neb. native played collegiately at South Dakota for four years. In his senior season in 2019-20, he averaged 18.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting .544 percent from the field and .514 percent from three-point range on 4.4 attempts per game.

The Skyhawks then acquired the returning player rights to Isaiah Reese from the Santa Cruz Warriors in exchange for their 30th overall selection, Kalob Ledoux. Reese, a 6-foot-5 guard, currently plays for the London Lions in England, where he is averaging 14.0 points on .459 percent shooting from the field, 6.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds. A three-year player at Canisius College from 2016-19, the Miami, Fla. native averaged 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists during his collegiate career.

With the second pick in the third round, the Skyhawks selected shooting guard Landon Taliaferro. The Boulder, Col. native spent the 2020-21 season playing for KB Kalaja Prizren in Kosovo and Amicale Steinsel in Luxembourg, where he combined to average 21.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 14 games. After spending two seasons at Laramire County Community College, he transferred to Fairfield University prior to the 2018-19 season and spent two years with the Stags, averaging 12 points per game on 38 percent shooting from three.

“We are excited to add Tyler and Landon to our group this year and we believe they complement the rest of our roster,” said Tori Miller, general manager of the Skyhawks. “Both players are great shooters and with how we want to play, we believe their shooting will benefit the entire team.”

Hagedorn and Taliaferro will participate in the Skyhawks Training Camp beginning on Tuesday.

The Skyhawks will tip-off their regular season on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. versus the Maine Celtics at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park.