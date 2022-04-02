GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The College Park Skyhawks defeated the Grand Rapids Gold 118-111 on the road at the DeltaPlex Arena on Saturday.

The game marks the end of the first full regular season in College Park Skyhawks history. The Skyhawks (20-13) ended the season on an 11-game win streak.

The Skyhawks came back from a 15-point deficit (99-84) with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter to defeat the Gold, outscoring Grand Rapids 36-20 in the fourth quarter.

Sharife Cooper led the Skyhawks with 20 points and eight assists. He was one of seven Skyhawks players in double figures.

Marcus Georges-Hunt contributed with 18 points, five assists and four rebounds. Justin Tillman also pitched in 18 points of his own to go with eight boards. Langston Galloway had 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Ibi Watson recorded 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists. A.J. Lawson added 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Gold led early and held the lead for 29 minutes of the game. They were led by 24 points from Terrence Jones off the bench. Petr Cornelie recorded his second consecutive double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Manny Camper played 45 minutes and recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds.

College Park shot 13-for-14 from the free throw line, good for .929%. It is the fifth time this season they have shot at least .920% from the free throw line.

The Skyhawks clinched a spot in the NBA G League Playoffs for the first time with their win on Friday.